Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST opened at $40.29 on Friday. Envista has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 468,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 45.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $8,159,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 325.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.