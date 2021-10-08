Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.