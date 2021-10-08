Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Equinix worth $1,345,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Equinix by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 34,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $766.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $828.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.