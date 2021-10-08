Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,172.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $766.49 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $828.68 and its 200-day moving average is $779.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 201.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.