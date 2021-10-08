Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.21% of Equinix worth $154,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $10.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $756.37. 7,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $828.68 and its 200-day moving average is $779.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

