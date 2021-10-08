Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 51.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 21.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

In other Equinix news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $766.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $828.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

