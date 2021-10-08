Equinor ASA Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.