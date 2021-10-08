Equinox Gold (EQX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: EQX):

10/6/2021 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

9/21/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Equinox Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

8/10/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EQX opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

