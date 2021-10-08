Equinox Gold (EQX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: EQX):
- 10/6/2021 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 9/21/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Equinox Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2021 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 8/10/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
EQX opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.07.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
