Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CME Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.48. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

