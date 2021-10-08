Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

