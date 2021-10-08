Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 8th (NTST, OLCLY, PLL, SEOAY, SKFRY, SYNA, TS, VECT, VER, VG)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 8th:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

