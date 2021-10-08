Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 8th (ATH, CPG, IMO, KNT, LAC, ONEW, RCH, RUS, TRP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 8th:

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$45.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.50 to C$48.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$63.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

