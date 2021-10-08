Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 8th (ACCD, ALLO, ANFGF, CDXC, CYTK, EDR, GLCNF, INSM, IOVA, KLDO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 8th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Iovance is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, lifileucel, a delay in the submission of a BLA with the FDA was a major setback. Non-resolution of the potency assay for lifileucel with the FDA may lead to further delay in the submission of regulatory applications seeking approval. Meanwhile, the company — with no marketed product — does not generate any revenues. It is planning to file a BLA for lifileucel, seeking approval in the melanoma indication in 2022. The approval will be a major boost for the company. Further, data from the company’s ongoing studies have demonstrated encouraging potential of its pipeline candidates across different cancer indications. The stock has underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company recently lowered its third-quarter 2021 revenue guidance to a band of $637-$642 million. Management stated that quarterly revenues bore the brunt of challenges stemming from the disruptions caused by the delta variant across several markets. Nu Skin also encountered disturbances in its promotional activities including incentive trips and performance of local expos across various markets. That being said, management is optimistic about its upcoming product roll outs. Nu Skin is focused on empowering its sales leaders and consumer groups through innovations and engaging technology platforms. The company’s digital business is doing well amid the pandemic. Incidentally, the company expects 2021 revenues to improve modestly on a year-over-year basis.”

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the year-to-date period.”

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

