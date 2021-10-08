Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Equity Residential by 85.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $83.63 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

