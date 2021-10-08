Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 19.5% This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $10.55 or 0.00019622 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $337.75 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,767.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.69 or 0.06596284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00325727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.96 or 0.01102808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00099237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.10 or 0.00513512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.57 or 0.00356286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00326583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005165 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

