ERYTECH Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,279% compared to the average volume of 104 call options.

ERYP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.56. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of ERYTECH Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

