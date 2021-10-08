ESBC Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 52.8% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $51,853.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,665,745 coins and its circulating supply is 30,386,411 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

