Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.22 Million

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce $55.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $215.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $259.26 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 316,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.