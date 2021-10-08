Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE EPRT opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

