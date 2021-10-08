Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

