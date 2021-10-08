Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) One Day Volume Tops $5.92 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00005682 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $34.24 million and $5.92 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

