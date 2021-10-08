Etherparty Hits Market Cap of $658,765.92 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. Etherparty has a market cap of $658,765.92 and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00241378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00103388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012338 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

