ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading Up 166.5% This Week

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 138% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $103,474.41 and $145.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded up 166.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00237294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00103387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012124 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,864,894 coins and its circulating supply is 43,850,794 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

