Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,258 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for 5.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Etsy worth $81,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Etsy by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 292,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80,835 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 29,130.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.40. 25,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,256. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $208,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.