EUNO (EUNO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,935.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $40,935.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00580625 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,336,754,487 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.