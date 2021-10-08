Eutelsat Communications’ (ETCMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

ETCMY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.50. 10,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.