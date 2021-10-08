Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00233293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,483,862 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

