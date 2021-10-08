EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.04. EVI Industries shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 7,595 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $356.55 million, a P/E ratio of 290.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%.
About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
