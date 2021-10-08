EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.04. EVI Industries shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 7,595 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $356.55 million, a P/E ratio of 290.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

