Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Shares to Split on Wednesday, October 20th

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, October 20th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:EVTCY opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. Evotec has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $106.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

