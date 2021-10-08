ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Hits $838,387.63 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $838,387.63 and approximately $579.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00016830 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001220 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005999 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.