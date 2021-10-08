Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 412.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

