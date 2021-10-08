Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

