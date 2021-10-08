Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.67% of Extreme Networks worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 522.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.