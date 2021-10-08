Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.48. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 522.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,759,000 after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.