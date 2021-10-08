Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,395 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,353,834. The firm has a market cap of $262.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

