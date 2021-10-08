Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.5% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 392,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,697.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 265,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. 920,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,353,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.