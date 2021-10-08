Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s 3rd Largest Position

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.3% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $902,626,954. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $333.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

