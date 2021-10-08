Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, thirty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $406.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Facebook by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.72. 187,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. The company has a market capitalization of $932.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.46. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

