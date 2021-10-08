Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.8% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Facebook were worth $172,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,619,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,113,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Facebook by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $902,626,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $330.35. 650,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.13 and a 200 day moving average of $337.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

