Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 495,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $172,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,619,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,113,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.60. The stock had a trading volume of 655,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.46. The stock has a market cap of $932.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

