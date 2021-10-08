Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Lowered to $463.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $463.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.
Shares of FICO opened at $406.45 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.