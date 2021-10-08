Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Lowered to $463.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $463.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

Shares of FICO opened at $406.45 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

