FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.57% of FARO Technologies worth $248,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

