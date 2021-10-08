Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FAST. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after buying an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after buying an additional 281,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after purchasing an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

