fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fastjet Plc (FJET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.