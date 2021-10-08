Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Fastly worth $35,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 1,249.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 237,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $733,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,479 shares of company stock worth $5,216,728. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

