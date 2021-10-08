Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Fastly worth $35,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1,249.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 237,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,340,748.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLY opened at $40.61 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

