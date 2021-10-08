Faurecia S.E.’s (FURCF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:FURCF remained flat at $$44.21 on Friday. 129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

