FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FB Financial worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.