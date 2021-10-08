F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Beatrice Hollond Purchases 116 Shares

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of £995.28 ($1,300.34).

LON:FCIT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 859 ($11.22). The company had a trading volume of 368,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 682.03 ($8.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 904 ($11.81). The firm has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 878.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 854.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

