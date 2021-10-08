Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.38. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.